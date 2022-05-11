Two birth certificates case: Non-bailable warrant issued against Azam Khan's wife, son

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan was granted bail in a case related to the illegal occupation of enemy property, his wife and son got embroiled in another litigation after being served a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the Rampur MP/MLA court on Thursday.

While issuing the NBW against Tazeen Fatima and her son and SP MLA from Suar, Abdullah Azam, the MP/MLA court set the deadline of May 16 for their surrender, failing which the duo would be arrested by the district police.

The NBW has been issued against Azam's wife and his son in connection with a case of two birth certificates. Both were supposed to appear in the court on Wednesday but they did not show up.

As per sources, both Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah had presented an apology in the court for non-attendance on Wednesday but the court refused to consider it and issued the NBW.

While public prosecutor Arun Prakash Saxena informed the MP/MLA Court (ACGM First), Rampur had to hear the matter related to crime number 4/19 regarding two birth certificates on Wednesday, it was argued on behalf of Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah in the court that their lawyers could not come as they had to come from Delhi. Consequently, the cross-examination could not take place on Wednesday.

On this basis, an apology should be accepted, it was contended. But the court did not accept the argument.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan's bail application was heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The court has also sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government.

"What is this? Why not let him go. He has been in jail for two years. One or two cases is okay but it cannot be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail for some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday," the bench observed.