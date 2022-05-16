IMD: Relief from heatwave likely over central India, SW monsoon advances into Andaman

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, most parts of the Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, reports from Kerala said that the red alert issued for five districts has been withdrawn. But orange alert has been issued for seven districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

In a welcome relief for states reeling under a heatwave, IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to reduce significantly in intensity and distribution over Northwest & Central India from Monday.

Fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours and also over many parts of Central India during next 3 days.

However, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha and north Madhya Pradesh on May 16 and over Bihar and Jharkhand on May 16 and 17.

Moreover, IMD noted that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Lakshadweep area in middle tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamilnadu coast in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these cyclonic circulations and strong lower level westerly flow from the Arabian Sea, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu between May 16 to 18. Isolated extremely heavy falls were also likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on May 18.

The chief amount of rainfall (in cm) recorded by various centres in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning are: Andaman & Nicobar Islands: IAF Car Nicobar-12; Car Nicobar-7. Assam-Meghalaya: Mawsynram-55, Cherrapuji-42 Jaintia Hills-37; west khasi Hills-26; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal: Bagrakote-12; Cooch behar-10, Pundibari-9. Sikkim: Ravangla 10 Telangana: Tadwai-10, Lingampet-8, Navipet-8 Tamilnadu: Thanjavur-8, Thirumanur, Barur, Arani-7 each.