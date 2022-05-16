STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMD: Relief from heatwave likely over central India, SW monsoon advances into Andaman

IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to reduce significantly in intensity and distribution over Northwest & Central India from Monday.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains, Cyclone Tauktae

(Representational Image | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, most parts of the Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, reports from Kerala said that the red alert issued for five districts has been withdrawn. But orange alert has been issued for seven districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

In a welcome relief for states reeling under a heatwave, IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to reduce significantly in intensity and distribution over Northwest & Central India from Monday.

Fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours and also over many parts of Central India during next 3 days.

However, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha and north Madhya Pradesh on May 16 and over Bihar and Jharkhand on May 16 and 17.

Moreover, IMD noted that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Lakshadweep area in middle tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamilnadu coast in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these cyclonic circulations and strong lower level westerly flow from the Arabian Sea, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

ALSO READRainfall to continue in Kerala till Sunday

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu between May 16 to 18. Isolated extremely heavy falls were also likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on May 18.

The chief amount of rainfall (in cm) recorded by various centres in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning are: Andaman & Nicobar Islands: IAF Car Nicobar-12; Car Nicobar-7. Assam-Meghalaya: Mawsynram-55, Cherrapuji-42 Jaintia Hills-37; west khasi Hills-26; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal: Bagrakote-12; Cooch behar-10, Pundibari-9. Sikkim: Ravangla 10 Telangana: Tadwai-10, Lingampet-8, Navipet-8 Tamilnadu: Thanjavur-8, Thirumanur, Barur, Arani-7 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southwest monsoon South Bay of Bengal India Meteorological Department IMD heatwave conditions
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp