CBI team found nothing; timing of search interesting: P Chidambaram

A CBI team also visited the official residence of Karti Chidambaram and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram at Lodhi Estate here, the officials said.

Published: 17th May 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai as well as his official residence in Delhi but "found nothing and seized nothing".

The former Union minister also said the "timing of the search is interesting". In a statement, Chidambaram said this morning, a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai and his official residence here.

"The team showed me an FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing," he said. "I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting," he added.

ALOS READ: CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti residential, official premises

The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh in 2011, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at 10 locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residences in Chennai and Delhi, they said.

ALSO READ: CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visa of Chinese nationals for illegal gratification

A CBI team also visited the official residence of Karti Chidambaram and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram at Lodhi Estate here, the officials said.

