STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Deeply pained, disappointed': Congress slams government over release of Rajiv Gandhi assassin

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said today there is a sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker over the development, but in every citizen who believes in India and Indianness.

Published: 18th May 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congres on Wednesday expressed pain and disappointment over the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, and slammed the government for creating "a situation" in the court to get the killer of a former prime minister released for their "petty and cheap politics".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said today there is a sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker over the development, but in every citizen who believes in India and Indianness. "A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one. Today, we are deeply pained and disappointed at the decision of the Supreme Court ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassin," he said.

He said that it is condemnable and very unfortunate that the assassin of a former prime minister has been released. "Today is a sad day for the country. There is a sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker, but in every Indian who believes in India and Indianness, who believes in fighting against extremism and every force that challenges the sovereignty and integrity of India," he told reporters.

ALSO READ| SC verdict on Perarivalan a victory for state autonomy & federalism, says Stalin

He also wondered if the lakhs of convicts facing life terms should be freed. This is not a question about Rajiv Gandhi, but about a prime minister who was killed, he said, adding the soul of every person fighting against terrorism has been hurt.

WATCH |

"Rajiv ji had sacrificed his life for the country, not for the Congress. And if today's government creates a situation in the court to get his killers released for their petty and cheap politics, then it is very unfortunate and it is condemnable. We condemn this in the strongest possible way. All Indians must see what kind of governments are in power today and what is their attitude towards extremism is," he said.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years in jail in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the Tamil Nadu state cabinet's advice recommending the premature release of all seven convicts in the case was binding on the governor.

The apex court also discarded the Centre's argument that the president exclusively has the power to grant pardon in a case under section 302 the Indian Penal Code, saying this would render article 161 (power of governor to grant pardon) functionless.

ALSO READ| Perarivalan's kin on cloud nine

The bench, also comprising Justice BR Gavai, held that states have the power to advise and aid the governor in case of pleas of pardon under article 161 made by convicts in murder cases. Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the Supreme Court's power to exercise its jurisdiction and pass order for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it.

The article was also used in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The Centre had earlier defended the Tamil Nadu governor's decision to send the mercy plea of Perarivalan to the president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Surjewala AG Perarivalan congress Rajiv Gandhi assassination Supreme Court
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp