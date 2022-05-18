STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prashant Kishor to launch 'good governance campaign' from Vaishali in Bihar on May 20

People associated with the 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' said that Kishor would move around Vaishali for a week and apprise people of the objective behind his campaign for good governance in the state

Published: 18th May 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor is set to launch his 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' (good governance campaign) from Bihar's Vaishali district on May 20, much ahead of his proposed 3,000-km 'padayatra' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Vaishali, 20 km from the state capital Patna, is known as the citadel of democracy. People associated with the 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' said that Kishor would move around Vaishali for a week and apprise people of the objective behind his campaign for good governance in the state. He will cover 20 districts during his three-month campaign.

“The idea behind the launch of 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' is to apprise people of the concept of 'Jan Suraaj' (good governance). Kishor will interact with people at district and sub-divisional headquarters during his campaign,” an activist associated with the campaign confided on Wednesday.

At present, he is meeting with students, teachers, intellectuals, political activists and above all youth who will be the centre stage of his campaign. Last week, a two-term MLC Sachchidanand Sinha met Kishor at his Sheikhpura Mor residence in Patna and discussed the strategy.

On May 5, Kishor had announced that he would undertake a 3,000-km long 'padayatra' from West Champaran on October 2. Though he did not float any political party as expected earlier, he revealed that he would not become president or any important office bearer of the political outfit created on suggestions of the people.

“One thing is sure that I will not become the president of the political party floated on the suggestion of the people. I have come here with the sole objective to work for the betterment of the state. I will try to bring all those people who wish for Bihar's betterment on a platform,” he had told the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Bihar Vaishali
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp