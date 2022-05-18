Prashant Kishor to launch 'good governance campaign' from Vaishali in Bihar on May 20

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor is set to launch his 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' (good governance campaign) from Bihar's Vaishali district on May 20, much ahead of his proposed 3,000-km 'padayatra' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Vaishali, 20 km from the state capital Patna, is known as the citadel of democracy. People associated with the 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' said that Kishor would move around Vaishali for a week and apprise people of the objective behind his campaign for good governance in the state. He will cover 20 districts during his three-month campaign.

“The idea behind the launch of 'Jan Suraaj Abhiyan' is to apprise people of the concept of 'Jan Suraaj' (good governance). Kishor will interact with people at district and sub-divisional headquarters during his campaign,” an activist associated with the campaign confided on Wednesday.

At present, he is meeting with students, teachers, intellectuals, political activists and above all youth who will be the centre stage of his campaign. Last week, a two-term MLC Sachchidanand Sinha met Kishor at his Sheikhpura Mor residence in Patna and discussed the strategy.

On May 5, Kishor had announced that he would undertake a 3,000-km long 'padayatra' from West Champaran on October 2. Though he did not float any political party as expected earlier, he revealed that he would not become president or any important office bearer of the political outfit created on suggestions of the people.

“One thing is sure that I will not become the president of the political party floated on the suggestion of the people. I have come here with the sole objective to work for the betterment of the state. I will try to bring all those people who wish for Bihar's betterment on a platform,” he had told the media.