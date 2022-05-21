STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Desperate leader of a failed party maligning India: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's 'kerosene' remark

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a sharp attack on the Congress leader for his remarks at a conference in London.

Published: 21st May 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party went hammer and tongs against Rahul Gandhi, alleging he was 'maligning' the image of India on foreign soil just because he was harbouring a 'grudge and hatred' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"His all critical remarks, spoken about the country from international forums or foreign soils in the past and the latest one…amount to betraying the country," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

ALSO READ| Congress will take regional parties along in fight against BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Stung by Rahul's kerosene remark, the BJP spokesperson said it was the Congress that sprinkled kerosene oil. "The carnage of 1984 is still an example showing how the Congress leaders had sprinkled the kerosene oil," he said.

Dubbing Rahul as a "desperate, failed, immature and part-time leader of a hopeless Congress party", Bhatia said that wherever he had gone on a foreign trip, he had made critical comments against India in the name of expressing "political aversion" against PM Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"You (Rahul Gandhi), as a part of healthy politics in the role of opposition, can oppose the BJP, but you don’t have the right to be critical against the country or make baseless allegations," the BJP leader said. He added that criticise Modi if you want to, but not India.

ALSO READ| Shiv Sena backs Rahul Gandhi over 'kerosene' remark against Centre

Lashing out at the Congress leader for comparing India with Pakistan, which has been under the military rule for a large part of the 7.5 decades since its existence, and goes begging with a bowl for survival. "Beware Rahul Gandhi in comparing India with Pakistan. India was, is and will remain great," the BJP national spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Kerosene remark congress
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp