STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Congress to have new chief soon as AICC in-charge sents fresh list to party high command

Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma confirmed that the list of probable had been provided to Sonia Gandhi by the Bihar -in-charge of the party.

Published: 22nd May 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bhakta Charan Das, AICC in-charge of Bihar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Congress may have a new chief soon as the AICC in-charge of Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das has sent a fresh list of probables to the party high command Sonia Gandhi to take a final call on the matter. Now, it is up to the Congress high command how early it takes a final decision on the issue.

It is, however, expected that it should not take much time as Bihar Congress has planned to launch a series of programmes to energise state party leaders and workers ahead of 'padyatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on October 2.

In such a situation, the party high command may find it appropriate to clear the air by appointing a new state president of the party. Sources said that Das has sent a list of 45 probables to the party high command to various posts, including the state president.

Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma confirmed that the list of probable had been provided to Sonia Gandhi by the Bihar -in-charge of the party. “We hope the state unit will get a new president at the earliest,” he told the media after paying floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at the state party headquarters
on Saturday.

Sources said Das has also recommended the names of probable candidates for the post of party co-in-charge and deputy in-charge to the party high command for smooth functioning of the party in Bihar.

The AICC in-charge's list has reportedly not gone down well with a section of state senior party leaders who had even taken up the matter with general secretary KC Venugopal. Das's list includes the name of senior party leader Rajesh Ram for the post of state president.

There are several other contenders for the top party post as the names of Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Kadwa MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan, state Congress working president and MLC Sameer Kumar Singh, MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, former MLA and  Bihar Mahila Congress president Amita Bhushan among others are doing the rounds.

State Congress working president Sameer Kumar Singh was remarkably candid when he claimed that several controversial names at various levels had been proposed to the party high command. "The party's interest can be harmed if these people are appointed to the post," he added.

It has been more than a month since state president Madan Mohan Jha resigned from his post during his visit to New Delhi.

Referring to a proposed programme to be undertaken by the party, Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said that the Youth Congress and the NSUI members would take out 'Ek Rozgar Do Yatra' soon in support of its demand for a government job for one member of a family.

In addition, the Bihar Congress will also hold a two-day conclave from June 1. The conclave would be attended by party representatives from various districts and blocks and discussions would be held for formulating a strategy to strengthen the party's support base in the state.

Similarly, the party will also organise a district-level camp on June 11, where each district will be assigned to a state party leader who will be responsible for supervising the arrangements for the camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Bihar AICC Bhakt Charan Das
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp