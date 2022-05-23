STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls all-party meeting on caste-based census on May 27

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi confirmed that he has received information about all-party meeting on caste census.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The wait for an all-party meeting on caste-based census in Bihar is now over. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened an all-party meeting on the issue on May 27.

The office of the chief minister has started contacting senior leaders of political parties in the state. Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi confirmed that he has received information about all-party meeting on caste census.

Manjh, who is currently in New Delhi, said that he received information about the proposed meeting on May 27 over phone on Monday. “I think this has been conveyed to leaders of other political parties as well,” he added.

Last week, Nitish had said that an all-party meeting on caste bases census will be convened soon. “Ab jyada der nahi lagegi. Jald hin meeting bulaee jayegi (There will be no delay. The meeting will be convened soon),” he had told reporters.

Nitish's reaction came soon after leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called on him at his official residence recently on the issue. The meeting will discuss the modalities of the proposed caste based census in the state. The demand for holding caste count has been raised by political parties for long.

However, the centre has turned down Bihar government's request for holding caste based census. A delegation of leaders of 10 political parties had also met Prime Minister Man Mohan Singh on the issue.

