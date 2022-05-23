STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu Mahasabha seeks 'purification' of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque, files plea

The Shahi Idgah Masjid stands next to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

MATHURA: Amid legal battle over Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, another land dispute of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid is unfolding in Mathura with Hindu Mahasabha on Monday filing a plea in the civil court to seek the 'purification' of the Shahi Idgah mosque. The plea will be heard on July 1.

Dinesh Sharma, treasurer of Hindu Mahasabha, has claimed in the plea that the Idgah mosque is built on the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Krishna janmabhoomi. He has asked permission to enter the Shahi Idgah mosque to perform 'Abhishek' (purification) and worship of Lord Krishna at the disputed site of the ancient temple.

ALSO READ: Amid Gyanvapi row, now plea seeks injunction against prayers at Mathura mosque

Dinesh Sharma said, "They first attacked our temples by the might of the swords, but now we will take back the ancient heritage. We want the mosque to be removed and Hindus' self-respect to be restored."

Earlier, the court admitted the petition of Shri Krishna Virajman in Mathura. The matter will be heard in the lower court on May 26. The petition has demanded the release of 2.37 acres of land on which Shahi Idgah mosque exists.

The dispute essentially involves ownership of 13.37 acres of land which, the petitioners claim belongs to the deity Lord Shri Krishna. The Shahi Idgah Masjid is built on 2.37 acres of the total 13.37 acres of land.

Tanveer Ahmed, secretary of the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee, said, "When the matter comes up for hearing, we will put up our side. The civil court is not assessing the Places of Worship Act, 1991 or is not able to take a view. The law of the country is the same for everyone."

"There can't be a more harmonious sight in Mathura, that on one side is the Idgah and on the other side is the Shri Krishna temple. Hindus worship in the temple, while Muslims offer namaz in the mosque. There is no problem to anyone," he said.

