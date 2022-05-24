STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found; Delhi police arrest two

Sangeeta, alias Divya, had gone missing on May 11, and her family reported it on May 14, police said on Tuesday.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old Haryanvi folk singer in Meham and burying her body near a highway in Rohtak.

The police said the aspiring singer, a resident of Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan, had her own YouTube channel where she posted 75 videos. She was the sole breadwinner of her family that included four siblings and her parents.

ALSO READ| Haryanvi singer death: Kin began their own probe fearing Delhi police's apathy

The family members of the Dalit girl have alleged that the police did not act on their complaint despite repeated requests. The brother of the deceased said his sister had been missing since May 11 while the police registered an FIR on May 14. The police did not take action against the accused despite repeated requests.

"On May 20, we contacted Bhim Army activists who protested outside the police station on Monday night. Only after that the body was brought to Delhi and action began against the suspects on May 21. If timely action was taken, maybe my sister would have been alive," said the girl's brother.

The girl’s body was found on Sunday The police said a case was initially registered under Section 365 (kidnapping) at the JP Kalan police station on May 14. During investigation, two persons, Ravi and Anil, were arrested in Haryana’s Meham on Saturday. "They revealed that they had conspired to kill the singer," said a senior police officer. 

