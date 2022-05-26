STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Assembly speaker flays Governor for 'sitting' over bill to bifurcate Howrah civic body

The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to separate Bally Municipality from the jurisdiction of the HMC, was passed by the state assembly last year.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday slammed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for not giving assent to the bifurcation of the Howrah Municipal Corporation bill, accusing the Raj Bhavan occupant of sitting over it.

The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to separate Bally Municipality from the jurisdiction of the HMC, was passed by the state assembly last year. However, Dhankhar is yet to give his assent to the bill.

ALSO READ| West Bengal govt to introduce bill to make CM chancellor of state-run universities

He has sought more inputs regarding it from the state government. "The governor is sitting over it (the bill)...people residing in the area have not been getting proper civic services," Banerjee told reporters.

"A decision on the bill taken by the state cabinet and passed in the state assembly can't be put on hold by the governor. Every time he comes to the assembly, Dhankhar says he has cleared all the bills, but the fact is something different," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biman Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar Howrah Municipal Corporation Howrah Municipal Corporation bill Howrah civic body bifurcation
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp