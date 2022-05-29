Deoband meet passes resolution against Uniform Civil Code

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: On the second and final day of the two-day mega Muslim congregation organized by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH) at Deoband in Saharanpur district on Sunday, a resolution was passed against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying it would be in contravention of not only the Constitution of India but also Shariayat, the Islamic law regulating the Muslim society in the country.

The resolution claimed that the JUH would oppose any such move to enforce UCC in the country tooth and nail as it would make the personal laws ineffective much against the spirit of the Constitution of India.

"This ignores the true spirit of the Constitution," said the resolution adding: "No Muslim accepts interference in Islamic law. If any government makes the mistake of implementing UCC, Muslims will not accept this injustice and will be forced to take all measures against it while staying within constitutional limits.” The details of the resolution were shared by JUH media in-charge Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui.

The JUH congregation was basically orgainsed to hold discussions on mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar being claimed by various Hindu organizations and the ongoing litigations concerned in various courts. The meeting was attended by nearly 2,000 members and representatives of organizations from 25 states across the country.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering on the concluding day, JUH president Maulana Mohammad Masood Asad Madani claimed that the present atmosphere in the country seemed to be testing the patience of the minority community. “Even after tolerating so much, we are silent. It seems to be the test of our patience. Our faith, food, clothing and lifestyle are different. Those who don’t like all these things associated with us are free to go away and look for a place to live somewhere else,” he asserted.

Expressing dismay at the minority community being asked to go to Pakistan every now and then, Madani said: “You (The majority community) never got the opportunity to go to Pakistan. We got it but we rejected it.”

In the congregation, JUH office bearers and members from across 25 states including Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan, etc., had taken part.

Prominent among those present at the conference included AIUDF chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal from Assam, minister in West Bengal government Maulana Siddiqullah Chaudhury, Maulana Javed Dehelvi, Maulana Ajimul Siddiqui, Prof Abdul Majeed, Maulana Rehmatullah Kashmiri, Maulana Sabir Kasmi and Maulana Moazzam Arifi.