BJP seeks resignation of Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain after AAP minister's arrest in money laundering case

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case.

Published: 31st May 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case, alleging that the AAP chief's stand on the issue shows that he not only condones corruption but is also involved in it.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also rejected the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation of "political vendetta" and that Jain's arrest was linked to upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh.

No court has quashed any proceedings of central agencies in a corruption case, he asserted.

ALSO READ | Satyendar Jain arrested in 'fake' case as BJP is afraid of losing Himachal polls: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The BJP government at the Centre has zero-tolerance against corruption and will continue to target graft, Bhatia said, adding that polls keep taking place in the country, and probe agencies cannot be asked to step back from acting despite evidence because of elections.

Both Kejriwal and Jain should resign, he said at a press conference, alleging the health minister had been acting at the behest of the AAP supremo. It is clear that Kejriwal has been left with no morality, he claimed.

Noting that former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla was also arrested in a corruption case recently, Bhatia alleged that the AAP has maintained a "100 per cent corruption" record.

The allegations of money laundering against Jain are serious, Bhatia said and noted that he had so far got no relief from any court.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case.

