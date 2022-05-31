Court sends Kejriwal's minister Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till June 9 in money laundering case.

Earlier, the ED had produced Jain before the court and sought his two-week custodial remand.

Jain was placed under arrest by the ED on Monday evening in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to a disproportionate asset lodged against him and others.

The Minister will be confronted with different documents and statements of the accused and witnesses in the case.

In April, the ED attached property worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Jain's relative.

"Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd were the firms against which actions were taken," an ED official said.

The probe agency initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Minister and others under section 109 of IPC read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the investigation, the ED learnt that during the2015-16, when Satyandar Jain was a public servant, the above mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route.

"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the accused and their companies were attached under section 5 of PMLA," the ED official added.