Media baron Subhash Chandra files nomination for Rajya Sabha as BJP-backed candidate

Presently, he is an independent Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, and his term is nearing completion.

Published: 31st May 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Businessman and media baron Subhash Chandra filed his nomination on Tuesday for the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate backed by the BJP.

Chandra reached Jaipur late Monday night and met BJP leaders to chalk out a strategy. When he was asked at the airport about the nomination, he said, "We will talk tomorrow."

The saffron party has nominated 6-time MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari as its first candidate for Rajya Sabha polls and his victory is sure as the party needs 41 votes for his win while the party has an Assembly strength of 71 votes.

For the second seat, it needs 11 votes which means that Chandra can win by sabotaging the Congress-Independent MLAs equation .

The BJP has 71 MLAs as of now. 41 votes are required to win one seat while 82 votes are required for two seats.

BJP supporters are falling short of 11 votes to win another candidate.

Meanwhile, the Congress strategists are claiming the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 Congress MLAs, 13 Independents, one RLD, two CPI-M and two BTP MLAs.

Sources said that with the nomination filing of Chandra as a pro-BJP candidate, a decision will also be taken on the political fencing. The Congress and BJP can barricade their MLAs in five-star hotels to keep them safe from poaching.

Chandra is the fifth candidate from Rajasthan to file his nomination papers.

The Congress has fielded three candidates which include Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari.

