Home Nation

Bridge collapse tragedy: Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi's visit

Slamming the BJP for this "eventbaazi", the Congress people have died but the ruling party is making an event out of this tragedy. "Trasadi ka event (event of tragedy)," it tweeted.

Published: 01st November 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Family members and relatives near the dead bodies of victims who were killed after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, at Civil Hospital in Morbi district. (Photo | PTI)

Family members and relatives near the dead bodies of victims who were killed after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, at Civil Hospital in Morbi district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MORBI: The government hospital at Morbi has got a makeover ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the facility to meet those injured in Sunday's suspension bridge collapse which claimed 134 lives.

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300-bed hospital, which is a ground plus two-storey structure of three wings, ahead of Modi's visit later Tuesday.

Six of those injured in the collapse are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four to five other injured are being treated at a private hospital, a doctor said. So far, 56 people have been discharged, he added.

Portions of the entry gate have been painted in yellow, while some areas inside the hospital have got a coat of white paint.

The Congress tweeted images that showed repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, to launch a tirade against the BJP.

Images that showed repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital. (Photo | Twiiter, speail arrangement, @ashoswai)

The photos posted by Congress on Twitter showed overnight repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, which included a fresh coat of paint, new tiles on the walls, and minor construction work to beautify the hospital ahead of PM Modi's visit to the facility on Tuesday.

Slamming the BJP for this "eventbaazi", the Congress people have died but the ruling party is making an event out of this tragedy. "Trasadi ka event (event of tragedy)," it tweeted.

The Congress claimed that these arrangements are being made for PM Modi's photo op in the hospital.

"They are not ashamed. So many people died, and they are preparing for an event," it said.

Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting all the 182 Gujarat Assembly seats, posted a video of the hospital being painted.

"Morbi civil hospital is being painted overnight so that the poor condition of the building does not get exposed during PM Modi's photoshoot," AAP claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government hospital Morbi BJP Gujarat bridge collapse
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp