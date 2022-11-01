Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear PIL for judicial probe into Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

The bench then said that the PIL would be listed for hearing on November 14.

Published: 01st November 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 12:58 PM

Supreme court

Image used for representational purpose. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would list for hearing on November 14 a PIL seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the collapse of the British-era bridge on Sunday on the Machchhu river in Morbi in Gujarat has gone up to 134 people.

"You are very quick. What are your prayers," a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said when lawyer Vishal Tiwari mentioned his PIL on the issue for urgent hearing.

"I am seeking a judicial enquiry by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge," the lawyer said.

Tiwari, in the PIL, said the accident leading to the collapse of the bridge resulting in more than 134 casualties, depicted the negligence and utter failure of government authorities.

From the past decade, various incidents have taken place in our country wherein due to the mismanagement, lapse in duty, negligent maintenance activities, there have been cases of huge public casualties which could have been avoided, the PIL said.

The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.

It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 134, a senior police officer said.

