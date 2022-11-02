Home Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court 

Despite not being qualified, these contractors were given the bridge repair work in 2007 and then in 2022 as well. 

Published: 02nd November 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

While the bridge flooring was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring. (Photo | PTI)

While the bridge flooring was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MORBI: The contractors who carried out repairs of the ill-fated suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat were not qualified to carry out such jobs, the prosecution told a court here.

While the bridge flooring was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring, the prosecution, citing a forensic report, told the magistrate's court on Tuesday.

WATCH | Actual horrific moments of Morbi bridge collapse

The collapse of the bridge on Sunday evening claimed over 140 lives.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan remanded four of the arrested accused -- two managers of the OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge -- in police custody till Saturday.

ALSO READ | Morbi bridge collapse: Scramble to keep count of the dead

The court remanded five other arrested men, including security guards and ticket booking clerks, in judicial custody as police did not seek their custody, prosecutor H S Panchal said.

Police had on Monday booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The four accused remanded in police custody were OREVA managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the OREVA Group.

ALSO READ | 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku the youngest

Citing a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, Panchal told the court that forensic experts believed the main cable of the bridge snapped because of the weight of the new flooring.

"Though the FSL report was presented in a sealed cover, it was mentioned during the remand plea that the cables of the bridge were not replaced during the renovation and only flooring was changed, the weight of the bridge increased due to the four-layered aluminium sheets for the flooring and the cable snapped due to that weight," Panchal told reporters.

IN PHOTOS | Over 140 dead in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

The court was also informed that both the repairing contractors were "not qualified" to carry out such work. 

"Despite that, these contractors were given the bridge repair work in 2007 and then in 2022. So the accused's custody was needed to find out what was the reason for choosing them and at whose instance they were chosen," the prosecutor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morbi bridge collapse bridge collapse Gujarat
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R.RAMACHANDRAN
    When not qualified why given renovation work to them.Based on given bribe given work.
    16 hours ago reply
T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp