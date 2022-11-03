UP hospital video showing patient lying on floor with dog licking his blood goes viral

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The claims of the UP government that there has been an improvement in the healthcare scenario fell flat when a video showing a man lying on the floor grievously injured with blood oozing out of his wounds and a dog licking the blood in the emergency ward of the Kushinagar district hospital went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

The man is shown lying on the floor of the emergency ward of the district hospital in an unconscious state with no one to tend to him.

After the video clip went viral, the district authorities sacked six health workers, including two ward boys and two safai karmcharis, deployed at the hospital for failing to attend the patient.

Kushinagar District Magistrate S Rajalingam said that the health workers held responsible for laxity were sacked and a further probe was on into the incident.

Meanwhile, the patient was referred to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for treatment.

ALSO READ | Dengue patient dies after being transfused with ‘fake plasma’ in UP's Prayagraj; probe ordered

The District Magistrate added that the incident had tarnished the image of the health department and in this case a report against the emergency medical officer (EMO) was sent to Lucknow.

"Moreover, the accountability of the Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital will also be fixed as the deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has taken the cognizance of the issue," said the DM.

Kushinagar CMO Satendra Kumar Verma claimed action will also be initiated against the doctors who failed to be with the patient.

As per hospital records, the injured person was identified as Bittu, 24, of Jathan Bazar of Kushinagar district. He got injured in a road accident and was ferried to the district hospital in ambulance.

Those who were sacked by the District Magistrate in connection with the failure to provide immediate treatment to the accident victim, included Staff Nurse Service Provider Sunil Kushwaha, adhoc NHM Ramashish Yadav, Ward Boy service provider Vijay Bahadur Kushwaha and Manharan Shukla, sweepers Arjun Kushwaha and Mukesh Kumar.

The District Magistrate claimed that he had sent adverse report against Emergency Medical Officer along with two other doctors to the health department in Lucknow.

LUCKNOW: The claims of the UP government that there has been an improvement in the healthcare scenario fell flat when a video showing a man lying on the floor grievously injured with blood oozing out of his wounds and a dog licking the blood in the emergency ward of the Kushinagar district hospital went viral on social media platforms on Thursday. The man is shown lying on the floor of the emergency ward of the district hospital in an unconscious state with no one to tend to him. After the video clip went viral, the district authorities sacked six health workers, including two ward boys and two safai karmcharis, deployed at the hospital for failing to attend the patient. Kushinagar District Magistrate S Rajalingam said that the health workers held responsible for laxity were sacked and a further probe was on into the incident. Meanwhile, the patient was referred to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for treatment. ALSO READ | Dengue patient dies after being transfused with ‘fake plasma’ in UP's Prayagraj; probe ordered The District Magistrate added that the incident had tarnished the image of the health department and in this case a report against the emergency medical officer (EMO) was sent to Lucknow. "Moreover, the accountability of the Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital will also be fixed as the deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has taken the cognizance of the issue," said the DM. Kushinagar CMO Satendra Kumar Verma claimed action will also be initiated against the doctors who failed to be with the patient. As per hospital records, the injured person was identified as Bittu, 24, of Jathan Bazar of Kushinagar district. He got injured in a road accident and was ferried to the district hospital in ambulance. Those who were sacked by the District Magistrate in connection with the failure to provide immediate treatment to the accident victim, included Staff Nurse Service Provider Sunil Kushwaha, adhoc NHM Ramashish Yadav, Ward Boy service provider Vijay Bahadur Kushwaha and Manharan Shukla, sweepers Arjun Kushwaha and Mukesh Kumar. The District Magistrate claimed that he had sent adverse report against Emergency Medical Officer along with two other doctors to the health department in Lucknow.