'Why send summons, arrest me...': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren dares ED, Centre; skips summons

RANCHI: A day after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to appear before it for questioning, Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressing a gathering of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) at his residence in Ranchi, dared the central agency to arrest him if he had really committed any crime.

Soren also claimed that this government will complete its term and that nobody can remove it from power. “Today, I have been invited as a chief guest to attend the tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh and ED has summoned me to answer their questions. If I have really done any crime, then come and arrest me if you can. Why issue notices to me, if I have done any crime….. Why making an inquiry, come and arrest me directly,” remarked Soren.

Attacking the BJP, Soren claimed the ED's summons to him was a part of a conspiracy hatched by the saffron party to destabilise his democratically elected government. He urged them to be ready to oppose any injustice meted out to tribals, Dalits and backward people by "feudal forces".

"We have identified a few external gangs in the state who are not letting the state's Adivasis stand on their feet. This state will have the rule of Jharkhandis and not external forces... BJP will be wiped out in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls," Soren said.

Soren further added that when the Adivasi and Moolwasi people have started making progress, they were being crushed with the help of central agencies or the courts.

He said that he wasn't worried as he enjoyed the blessings of the people. “You must be clear that I am not worried at all as such incidents make me stronger… whenever such circumstances arise before us, the JMM moves forward with double strength... as we get more strength to fight back,” Soren said.

Urging his workers to be ready for a political fight, Soren said they need to go back to villages and expose the "conspiracy of the BJP".

"We have not done anything yet. 'Jab Jharkhandi apni cheezo pe utar aayega, toh wo din door nahi jahaan aap logon ko yahaan sar chhupaane ka mauka bhi nahi milega," he said.

Soren also warned the tribals living in Gujarat to get cautious and take a pledge that not a single seat would go to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Soren was summoned by ED on Thursday at its regional office here at 11 am for investigation over contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal mining case in the Sahebganj district.

The CM faces disqualification from the state assembly in the case.

Security arrangements have been beefed up at various places in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi including the offices of the BJP and the ED.

The ruling coalition also comprising the Congress and the RJD held a meeting at the CM's residence on Wednesday evening after the ED summoned Soren.

It was announced that the UPA will launch a state-wide protest against the "attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government".

