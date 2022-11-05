Home Nation

MBBS in Hindi along with English from next academic session in Uttarakhand: State education minister

On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government.

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Medical courses in Uttarakhand will be taught in English as well as Hindi from the next academic session, State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has said.

When implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state to do so after Madhya Pradesh.

Rawat on Friday said the decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Centre to Hindi.

The state's Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee in this regard.

The panel is headed by Dr CMS Rawat, principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister said.

According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of new syllabus for colleges after studying the MBBS Hindi syllabus in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

The MBBS course in Hindi will begin in the next academic session after receiving the panel's draft and completing formalities, the minister said.

On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi.

