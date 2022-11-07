West Bengal: 3 die of dengue, 348 undergoing treatment

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three persons died of dengue in Kolkata on Monday, while 348 people were undergoing treatment in the state, officials said.

A 33-year-old man, from Keshtopur, died at a private hospital, while another man died at NRS Medical College and Hospital, they said.

Another 33-year-old woman died at the Infectious Diseases and Beleghata General Hospital, they added.

The state government is yet to publish the total number of deaths caused by dengue this season.

Dengue cases have been reportedly on the rise in Kerala.

Moreover, cases were also reported from UP, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

