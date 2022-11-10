Home Nation

Supreme Court bench upset with government failing to file affidavit on demonetisation

The petitioner has challenged the validity of the notification dated November 8, 2016, issued under the RBI Act, 1934 on the ground that it violated Articles 14, 19, 21 and 300A of the Constitution.

Published: 10th November 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Wednesday failed to file an affidavit before the Supreme Court explaining various aspects of the decision-making process behind the government’s 2016 demonetization decision. The apex court adjourned the hearing in the pleas to November 24.

Accepting the Centre’s plea, a bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna said, “Normally, a constitution bench never adjourns like this. We never rise like this once we have started. It is very embarrassing for this court.”

AG R Venkataramani while seeking more time to file the affidavit expressed his regrets for seeking an adjournment. Opposing the Centre’s request, senior advocate Shyam Divan urged the bench to allow the petitioners challenging the policy to argue. He argued that seeking deferment of proceedings before a constitution bench has never been a practice.

While adjourning the proceedings, the court asked the Centre and the RBI to submit their affidavits within a week. On October 12, the five-judge bench remarked that it was aware of the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ on the judicial review of policy decisions made by the government. Yet it agreed to consider the pleas challenging the government decision. The bench then asked the Centre and RBI to file its detailed affidavit.

ALSO READ: Demonetisation behind the buoyancy in tax collections, says RBI MPC member

The petitioner has challenged the validity of the notification dated November 8, 2016, issued under the RBI Act, 1934 on the ground that it violated Articles 14, 19, 21 and 300A of the Constitution.

On December 16, 2016, the SC’s three-judge bench had refused to grant interim relief against the decision of demonetization, but had framed questions to be determined by a larger bench.The court had also stayed the proceedings in the pleas challenging the policy, pending before HCs and had issued notice on the transfer petitions moved by the Centre.

Also in top court

Centre defends exclusion of converted Dalits from SC list
Defending the exclusion of Dalits who have embraced Christianity or Islam into the list of Scheduled Castes, the central government said that Christianity and Islam are historically foreign religions and thereby do not recognise the caste system as done in Hinduism. The Centre’s response was filed in a batch of pleas that argued that exclusion of Christian and Muslim Dalits from the SC list was discriminatory. Currently only Dalits of Hindus, Sikh and Buddhist faith can be categorised as SCs.

‘Govt vs safai karamchari?’ CJI dismisses TN plea
The apex sourt on Wednesday expressed its anguish over the state of Tamil Nadu filing an appeal against Madras HC’s ruling of granting relief to a sweeper in a government higher secondary school by extending him the benefit of regular appointment. While dismissing the appeal, CJI Chandrachud said, “A man served the school for 22 years. At the end of those 22 years, the person goes home without gratuity, pension... The might of the government against a Safai Karamchari? Sorry. We’re dismissing.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court demonetization decision-making RBI
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp