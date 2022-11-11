Home Nation

Bihar farmers to face FIR for burning stubble

Published: 11th November 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA:  In a major initiative to curb the rising air pollution in Bihar, the state government has decided to file FIRs against farmers found guilty of burning stubble. The government has formed special teams in districts to check the practice.

The decision was taken after it was found that air quality in seven cities of the state has turned poisonous. Katihar has been adjudged the most polluted city, with an AQI of 393, and dust particles found to be six times the admissible limit.

For effective implementation of the decision, panchayats have been divided into two groups those with high incidents of stubble burning, and others with few or no cases. The government will also make tools related to crop residue management available to farmers. Street plays would be organised to create awareness.

Maximum incidents of stubble burning are reported from Patna and Magadh divisions, with Kaimur, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna and Nalanda districts witnessing about 83% of such cases. “No lapses on the part of the officials will be tolerated,” Development Commissioner Vivek Kumar Singh said.

Comments

