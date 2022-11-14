Major show of strength by Apni Party in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

ALSO READ | J&K's Apni Party slammed for 'forcibly gathering' people for stadium rally

SRINAGAR: The holding of the first major political rally by Apni Party with influential businessman and former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari in Srinagar on Saturday has sent a message to New Delhi and Valley-based political parties that the party is a stakeholder in Kashmir politics. The Apni Party’s rally was the first major power show by any political party in Srinagar after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state by the Centre on August 5, 2019. About 10,000-15000 people attended the rally held at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. The last major political rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium was held jointly by the PDP and the BJP on November 7, 2015 and it was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Political activities had come to a halt in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state on August 5, 2019. However, seven months after the abrogation of J&K’s special status, Altaf Bukhari, with the support of many former PDP leaders, floated the Apni Party. ALSO READ | J&K's Apni Party slammed for 'forcibly gathering' people for stadium rally The Apni Party, which is alleged to be enjoying the tacit support of the Centre and the BJP, was formed in March 2020 with an emphasis on the restoration of statehood and leaving Article 370 restoration to the Supreme Court. With a well-attended rally in Srinagar, Bukhari has sent a clear message to New Delhi that the party is an important player in J&K politics, and that it remains a major stakeholder in Kashmir politics.