UP: Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri bypoll

MAINPURI: Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers on Monday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied 44-year-old Dimple during the filing of nomination papers at the District Magistrate's office here.

Before submitting the papers, Dimple touched the feet of Ramgopal Yadav. Former MP from Mainpuri Tej Pratap and SP district president Alok Sakya were also accompanying them.

The bypolls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8.

The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.



Dimple, a former MP from Kannauj, will seek to hold the party’s 26-year grip over the Mainpuri seat. The daughter-in-law of ‘Netaji’ returns to active politics after she lost Kannauj to the BJP in the 2019 general election.

Filing of nominations has started and the last date for filing of nominations is November 17. The BJP is yet to announce its nominee for the seat.

