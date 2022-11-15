Religious conversion by force dangerous, says Supreme Court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the issue of fraudulent and forced religious conversions serious and dangerous, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file an affidavit by November 22 specifying further steps it could take to prevent it.

A bench of justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli said, “Everyone has the right to freedom of religion but not by forced conversion. It’s a very dangerous thing.” It added that the issue might affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizens.

“The issue with respect to the alleged conversion of religion, if it is found to be correct and true, is a very serious issue which may ultimately affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizens. Therefore, it is better that Union government may make their stand clear and file counter on what further steps can be taken by Union and/or others to curb such forced conversions,” the court said.

Responding to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s contention that religious conversion is rampant in tribal areas, the bench said, “You have to step in now.” The court’s remarks came on a plea filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who sought a declaration that religious conversion by fraud, intimidation, threat and deceit is violative of fundamental rights.

“There is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by hook and crook and the carrot and the stick,” the plea stated. It was also argued that the situation is alarming as many individuals and organisations are carrying out mass conversions of SC-STs in rural areas.

“The mass conversion of socially, and economically underprivileged people, particularly belonging to SC-ST, has been on a steep rise for the last 2 decades. These organisations operate very smoothly targeting socially, economically underprivileged sections particularly belonging to the SC-ST community,” the plea alleged.

Petition filed in the wake of Lavanya suicide

The plea, filed in the wake of the suicide of 17-year-old Lavanya in TN early this year, sought stringent steps to control conversion. Alternatively, he sought directions to the Law Commission to prepare a report as well as a bill to control “Deceit Religious Conversion”

