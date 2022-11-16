First since Galwan: PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at G20 dinner

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of assuming charge of G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a few bilaterals and bonhomie with heads of state and government at Bali, but what caught the eye was his smiling handshake and a brief exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The handshake came towards the end of a gala dinner Indonesian President Joko Widodo has hosted for the visitors. Modi and Xi exchanged normal courtesies, official sources said. This was the first time they interacted after the Galwan brawl in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and put bilateral ties in deep freeze. Their exchange may not indicate a return to normalcy between the two countries, but it was nevertheless interesting.

Among the meetings Modi had with other leaders included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi and Biden reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership, including cooperation in sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing and artificial intelligence.

“Happy to have met Joe Biden, we had fruitful exchanges on key issues,’’ tweeted Modi. He thanked Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. In his first interaction with Sunak since he assumed charge as PM, Modi said he was looking forward to working together with him in the times to come.

Modi also addressed a G20 session on food and energy security, where he emphasised the need to restore peace in Ukraine. “We have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine... The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world,” Modi said.

He also spoke about global supply chains being in ruins due to climate change, the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. “The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe. Everyday life was already a struggle for them,’’ he said. Modi also took time out to interact with over 800 members of the Indian diaspora. He referred to the age old tradition of Bali Jatra to highlight the enduring cultural and trade connect between India and Indonesia.

Modi echo in G20 draft

1. Draft G20 communique almost echoes Modi’s words to Putin in Samarkand. It says today’s era “must not be of war”

2. Indian delegation played big role in achieving consensus among member states over the wording criticising the Russian invasion, UK’s Financial Times reported

3. “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war,” the draft statement said

4. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue

5. On Ukraine war, Modi said at a G20 event, “I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world.”

