Home Nation

First since Galwan: PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at G20 dinner

Among the meetings Modi had with other leaders included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Published: 16th November 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands at G20 dinner

India's Prime Minister Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Welcoming Dinner during G20 Leaders' Summit, at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of assuming charge of G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a few bilaterals and bonhomie with heads of state and government at Bali, but what caught the eye was his smiling handshake and a brief exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The handshake came towards the end of a gala dinner Indonesian President Joko Widodo has hosted for the visitors. Modi and Xi exchanged normal courtesies, official sources said. This was the first time they interacted after the Galwan brawl in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and put bilateral ties in deep freeze. Their exchange may not indicate a return to normalcy between the two countries, but it was nevertheless interesting.

Among the meetings Modi had with other leaders included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi and Biden reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership, including cooperation in sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing and artificial intelligence. 

ALSO READ | 'Huge difference between pre, post-2014 India': PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Indonesia

“Happy to have met Joe Biden, we had fruitful exchanges on key issues,’’ tweeted Modi. He thanked Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. In his first interaction with Sunak since he assumed charge as PM, Modi said he was looking forward to working together with him in the times to come. 

Modi also addressed a G20 session on food and energy security, where he emphasised the need to restore peace in Ukraine. “We have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine... The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world,” Modi said. 

He also spoke about global supply chains being in ruins due to climate change, the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict. “The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe. Everyday life was already a struggle for them,’’ he said. Modi also took time out to interact with over 800 members of the Indian diaspora. He referred to the age old tradition of Bali Jatra to highlight the enduring cultural and trade connect between India and Indonesia. 

READ HERE | Huge loans that countries owe to China may actually never get repaid, says analyst

Modi echo in G20 draft

1. Draft G20 communique almost echoes Modi’s words to Putin in Samarkand. It says today’s era “must not be of war”

2. Indian delegation played big role in achieving consensus among member states over the wording criticising the Russian invasion, UK’s Financial Times reported

3. “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war,” the draft statement said

4. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue

5. On Ukraine war, Modi said at a G20 event, “I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Bali G20 G20 Presidency Galwan Xi Jinping India and China
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp