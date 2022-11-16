Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 11, PM, Mamata announce ex gratia for victims' kin

By PTI

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram.

He also said the injured persons in the tragic incident would be given Rs 50,000 each.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government will provide jobs and compensation to the families of the five deceased from West Bengal in Mizoram

stone quarry collapse.

"I am deeply depressed with the Mizoram incident. The Bengal workers are dying in different states. We will provide job and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased," she said.

We will provide job and compensation amount to the families of the five deceased from West Bengal in Mizoram stone quarry collapse incident: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/xTMjpv9rOm — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

The death toll rose to 11 in the stone quarry collapse in South Mizoram's Hnahthial district as two more bodies were recovered from the site, an official said on Wednesday.

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PM said on Twitter.

Of the deceased, five are from West Bengal, two each from Jharkhand and neighbouring Assam and one from Mizoram's Lunglei district, the official said.

According to Northeast Now, 11 bodies have been recovered out of the 12 who were missing. Of them, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were contractor employees.

Five earth excavators, one stone crusher and a drilling machine were also completely buried under the debris, the report quoting an official said.

