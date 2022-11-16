Home Nation

Rajiv Gandhi case: Released Sri Lankan nationals to be deported

MHA sources say no fixed time frame set for deportation, but will be in accordance with law.

Published: 16th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The four Sri Lankan nationals, convicted for their role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, but released by the Supreme Court recently, will be deported to their country of origin, according to Union Home Ministry sources.

The ministry has issued instructions to the Tamil Nadu government for the deportation of the four persons, Murugan (alias Sriharan), Robert Payas, S Jayakumar and Santhan alias T Suthendraraja, soon after they were freed from the prisons. All four are in a special camp in Tiruchy.

“Some legal procedures will need to be completed before they are actually deported to Sri Lanka,” the sources said, adding that “while no time frame or specific date has been fixed for their deportation,” the process will be in accordance with the law.

The rules that detail the deportation of convicts discharged from prisons flow from the Supreme Court order of February 28, 2012. While the Sri Lankan government has been informed, through the Ministry of External Affairs, about the impending deportations, the four Sri Lankans were moved to the special camp. 

As some of the convicts reportedly wish to go to countries other than Sri Lanka, a senior State government official told TNIE: “The TN government may not have any objection (to the country to which the released person wishes to go). But it depends on how the visas from other countries work out.”

READ HERE | Request TN govt's help to send my husband to the UK: Nalini Sriharan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assassination
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp