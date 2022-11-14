Request TN govt's help to send my husband to the UK: Nalini Sriharan

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case and the longest-serving woman prisoner, met mediapersons at Chennai press club a day after her release from Vellore prison. Nalini said she would now like to go and stay with her husband and daughter, Dr Harithra Sriharan, who is a practising oncologist in the UK. “I would like to be with my family. I have not seen my daughter grow. My sister-in-law, who is a teacher in the UK, brought her up. My in-laws are also in the UK,” said Nalini.

Excerpts from her interaction with reporters:



1. Your husband, V Sriharan, who was released along with you from jail, has been sent to the refugee camp in Tiruchy. What do you think about that?



I am going to meet him on Monday. I will ask his views and we will decide on the next course of action together. We will also take advice from our lawyers. We sought permission for him to stay with me and submitted at the Supreme Court that our marriage was registered, our child was born here and he (Sriharan) has been in India for 32 years. However, he was sent to the camp. I request TN government to release him from the camp and help me send him (to the UK) so he could stay with my daughter.



We will have to visit the Sri Lankan High Commission to get a passport for him. We will try to get an emergency visa and passport. My daughter is very eager to meet her father. She will also help us. Since she is a green-card holder, there is also an opportunity for both of us to be with her.



2. How do you feel meeting your family after 32 years in jail?



Though I was in jail, my heart was always with my husband and daughter. Now, it is going to become a reality. There are no plans for my daughter to come to India now. We will have to go to her.



3. What did Murugan say after the release?



He was very happy. He said that it was a miracle and that he expected it would take us even longer to get released. My daughter was also very happy.

4. Is there any plan to meet the political leaders who supported your release for so many years?



I have to meet them for sure. It, however, depends on the situation. I have to pay respects to people who have lost their lives for my release. I visited the memorial of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. I also wish to visit former president APJ Abdul Kalam's memorial.



5. Is there any plans to meet the chief minister?



We have to think about that now. When Perarivalan met him after release, it created problems. While I have to thank him, I am hesitant to meet him as I don't want to cause any problem for him.



6. Are you hesitant to meet the Gandhi family? Tell us about your meeting with Priyanka Gandhi.



They lost their father and it is painful for them. That is why I am hesitant. If they are willing, I will meet them. Priyanka Gandhi asked me about the incident that killed her father. I told her whatever I knew. Rest of it is personal, which I can't discuss. When I met her, I was very scared and prayed for her safety. Even after many years since the incident, she was very emotional and hurt.

Nalini and her husband Murugan, who were released from jail, hold hands outside Vellore jail on Saturday. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

7. While several political parties and leaders have been stressing for the release of the seven people arrested in the case for so many years, when did you become hopeful that you will be released?



From the time of our arrest, we have been hopeful. There were several obstacles and hardships that dented that hope. There have been situations where I felt I should end my life. However, we kept on trying and my lawyers supported me.



8. What were the trying circumstances you faced in prison?



When we were remanded initially, I was focussing on the case along with my husband and Perarivalan. When we were sentenced to death, we were hopeless. Even when my death sentence was commuted, I was not happy as it was done only for me and not others. We were very careful in taking the legal steps so that the death sentences of others are also commuted.



9. What do you think about the comments of Anusuya Daisy Ernest, a retired police officer who was in charge of regulating the crowd at the site where the blast took place and injured in it, against the release?



We were treated as prisoners on death row since the day of our arrest. Doctors even refused to deliver my child initially as I was kept in solitary confinement and was not allowed to even come out. When Anusuya amma was called as a witness, she took help from the police officers to identify me as she had not seen me before. We gave a petition to the judge regarding it, but it was not considered.

10. What do you think about the death of the former PM in the blast?



It is unacceptable. I was not in the spot when the blast took place. I was near the Indira Gandhi statue. I didn't know the blast was going to happen.



11. What do you want to tell the affected people?



I am very sorry for them and extend my deepest condolence to them. I was not asked to speak about what I did. So, I don't know how to console them.



12. What did your time in jail teach you?



It taught me a lot. It is a big university. I learned to be calm, and patient and to adjust with everyone.



13. Is there any plan to write a book on your jail experience?



There is no such plan. I am going to focus on my family life---being with my husband and daughter.



14. Tell us about your experience of pursuing a degree while in jail.



There are so many restrictions in jail. It was difficult to accept that I was a prisoner given the death sentence. I cried all the time. Then, former IG arranged for me to study. People from IGNOU, who came to the prison, also encouraged me. Studying for six years gave some consolation and clarity. I also learnt tailoring, painting, saree designing, bookbinding, embroidery, food and nutrition and a course on business skills.



15. Do you wish to say anything else?



I thank all the Tamil people around the world for supporting us. I also thank former CM Edappadi K Palanisami, CM MK Stalin, other leaders and activists. The parole granted by the DMK government led by Stalin helped me greatly in taking up the works related to the case. Former Chief Justice of India Sadasivam ayya was an important reason for our release. Jayalalithaa then passed a resolution for the same. My only wish now is to ensure that my husband meet my daughter soon and the government should help in this regard.

