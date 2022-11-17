Bengal job scam: Calcutta High Court raps CBI, forms new SIT

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the progress made

by the CBI in the alleged irregularities in recruitment through the School Service Commission after the central agency informed the court that it has so far questioned 16 out of 542 accused, who allegedly got jobs in alleged illegal manner.

Unhappy with CBI’s investigation, Justice Abhijit Ganguly reconstituted the central agency’s special investigation team (SIT) by removing deputy superintendent K. C. Rishinamal and inspector Imran Ashiq from the SIT and appointed Akhilesh Singh, DIG, CBI as the head of the SIT. The justice said the central agency was handed over the probe on May 18 and not even 5 per cent of the candidates have been interrogated till date. He directed the CBI to complete the interrogation within three weeks.

The high court had earlier asked the candidates, suspected to have gained employment in an illegal manner to resign, but none came forward. The ruling Trinamool Congress is facing embarrassment over the issue of recruitment scam as the former minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet Partha Chatterjee is currently in jail along with other senior officials of the SSC and education boards.

In another incident, candidates who appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014 staged large-scale demonstrations near Kalighat Metro station near the chief minister’s residence on Wednesday.

The Scam

The scam involves TMC minister Partha Chatterjee and dates back to when he was the state’s Education minister, from 2014-2021. He has now been leveled with charges of illegal recruitment of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, assistant teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers.

Developments

May, 2022: CBI took charge of probe following High Court order

September, 2022: HC asked the CBI to question 542 recruited candidates under scanner

November 2022: The CBI questioned 16 of them

