Live-stream PM’s kashi Tamil Sangamam event: UGC

The UGC has asked all universities, colleges and other educational institutions to make arrangements for live telecast/ streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on
November 19.

The month-long Sangamam is being organised by the central government in Varanasi from November 16. UGC secretary Rajnish Jain on Wednesday said in a notice to the institutions that the event aims to rediscover and strengthen the centuries-old link between the two ancient knowledge centres of the country – Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Around 2,500 people will visit Varanasi from Tamil Nadu for the academic and cultural exchange event, which will comprise an exhibition of art, crafts, handloom and cuisine of Tamil Nadu. 

