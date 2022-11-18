Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sweet shop receives letter containing multiple threats, case lodged in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Indore cops are on their toes following a threat to assassinate Congress’s former national president Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Kamal Nath, as well threats of serial blasts in the city towards the end of this month. The development happened ten days before Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra travels through Indore.

A three-page letter containing the threats was sent to a prominent sweet shop in West Indore’s Sapna Sangita-Tower Chauraha area through the government postal service on Thursday evening.

While a case has been lodged against unidentified accused u/s 507 IPC (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at the city’s Juni Indore police station, the city police commissioner's top brass is mulling to slap National Security Act (NSA) against the accused, after the arrest.

Rahul Gandhi is slated to be in Indore between November 28 and 30, during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on November 23.

The letter, one of whose pages bears the photocopy of the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) of a Karnal (Haryana)-based youth, is written in Hindi. Containing abusive language, the letter, while mentioning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, points to Kamal Nath’s role in the targeted killings of the minority community.

The letter further mentions serial blasts across Indore, particularly the historic Rajwada Palace in the heart of the city in November last week. It also contains the threat of assassinating Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath during the former’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore.

Importantly, the envelope containing the letter mentioned Chetan Kashyap, industrialist-turned-BJP MLA from Ratlam City in MP’s Ratlam district being its sender.

While confirming the receipt of the letter, the sweet shop owner's family member said that the letter was received on Thursday evening and had been handed over to the local police station for further action.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Indore Zone-IV) Rajesh Kumar Singh, while confirming the entire development, said that after lodging a case, investigations are happening from all possible angles, as the contents of the letter are highly sensitive.

Importantly, just ten days back, a controversy had erupted in Indore during the Guru Nanak Jayanti program at Khalsa College, where a senior Kirtankar (Kirtan singer) Manpreet Singh Kanpuri, had lashed out at the organisers over the presence and felicitation of Kamal Nath at the event. He had particularly raised the issue of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and vowed not to come to Indore again.

