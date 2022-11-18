TMC neta in ED net in cattle smuggling case

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal after interrogating him in Asansol jail for over five hours in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

The TMC president of Birbhum district was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle-smuggling case and was in judicial custody since July 11. “We will seek his custodial interrogation before the magistrate of Asansol court on Friday. We will petition to take him to Delhi for interrogation,’’ said an ED official.

Elaborating on Mondal’s money laundering, another ED official said, “The CBI found Rs 18 lakh as fixed deposit and a rice mill in the name of his daughter Sukanya. Besides, there are several properties recorded in her name. We need to know the source of the money and this is why, Mondal’s interrogation in our custody is required.’’ CM Mamata Banerjee has extended her support to Mondal.

