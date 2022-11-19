"India is an invaluable partner": US State Department on Jaishankar-Blinken relations

Home Nation

Earlier, Jaishankar met Blinken at the 17th East Asia Summit and discussed bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict, energy issues, G20 and the situation in the Indo-Pacific. 

Published: 19th November 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Cambodia ahead of the ASEAN ministerial meeting. (Photo | Secretary Antony Blinken @ Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Terming India an invaluable partner, the United States Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken shares good relations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and remains in close touch "as they need to."

Responding to a question on having good relations with India like other countries, Patel said, "Absolutely. The Secretary had the opportunity to host External Affairs Minister Jaishankar here at the State Department a number of weeks ago, where they had the opportunity to speak to you all. He also had the opportunity to have a bilateral engagement with him on the margins of the ASEAN Summit. India is an invaluable partner, not just in the region but as it relates to a lot of the United States's shared priorities across the world. And the Secretary and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar remain in close touch as they need to," according to the statement released by the White House.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Blinken at the 17th East Asia Summit where he was accompanied by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who headed the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit. "A good meeting with U.S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations," EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The United States supports India's G-20 presidency, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. Both the leaders tweeted about the meeting and shared the details of the discussions.

"I met Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the margins of the @ASEAN summit today in Phnom Penh to discuss ongoing efforts to expand our partnership & mitigate the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine. The U.S. supports India's #G20 Presidency" he tweeted.

The US supports India's emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner in efforts to safeguard the Indo-Pacific as a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity.

Recently, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "India is the President of G20 next year, so President Biden will certainly intend to be a participant in G20."

He pointed out that PM Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office.

"The two have had the opportunity to talk in person, and to talk on the phone or talk on video multiple times. When you add all that up there is a very practical and productive relationship between the two, who see a common interest on a number of critical issues, and have really worked to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said.
