Bihar labourers ‘vow’ to never go back to Jammu and Kashmir after terrorist attack

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Seven migrant workers from Bihar had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to earn their livelihood but they finally returned to their native villages after terrorists attacked them in the Anantnag district, leaving one of them seriously injured.

As their dream to make a better future for themselves and their family members was shattered, they took a resolve not to return to Jammu and Kashmir and live with their limited resources in their villages in the state’s Gopalganj district.

In the terrorist attack in J&K’s Anantnag district on November 3, a migrant worker from Bihar, Bhikhu alias Raju Ram, and a Nepali Bahadur Thapa were injured. The injured Nepalese succumbed to his injuries during treatment while six other workers remained unharmed in the attack.

Family members of Bhikhu and others came to know about the incident after 12 days but they were clueless of what to do next. In their desperation, they narrated the entire matter to Gopalganj MP and JD (U) national treasurer Dr Alok Kumar Suman who promptly swung into action to ensure the safe return of migrant workers.

The local MP wrote to the Union Home Ministry for their return as the Army also took the initiative and made arrangements for their safe return. Along with Bhikhu, Nagina Ram, Dharamendra Ram, Sunil Ram, Munna Sah, Harendra Manjhi and Surendra Ram also returned to their respective native villages in Gopalganj district.

Militant involved in attack on labourers killed

A hybrid militant involved in a recent attack on migrant workers in Anantnag in which one of the labourers was killed was arrested and later died in an encounter while three hybrid militants were arrested in Srinagar, police said on Sunday. A police official said police arrested a hybrid militant Sajad Ahmad Tantray alias Furqan of Shirpora, Kulgam in south Kashmir. “During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in a recent attack on migrant labourers in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district by using a pistol,” he said.

