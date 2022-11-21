‘Doctors on Bike’ for home visit in rural Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Access to quality primary health care has always been a major challenge for people living in remote areas of Bihar but now they can look forward to it with the launch of a new startup ‘Doctors on Bike.’ Launched under the state policy, Startup Bihar, by a Patna-based firm, ‘Doctors on Bike’ would be available at a click of a button. The mobile application will let patients book a doctor’s appointment or book home tests, and get medicines delivered to their doorstep among other health facilities.

The goal is to ensure that doctors reach people living in remote areas and provide quality and timely medical care. It will also provide telemedicine facilities in times of disaster or calamities in all remote areas. Bihar Industries Department, recently, has extended financial support to 31 startups, including several on healthcare platforms recently. This has been done at the initiation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a review meeting.

“We feel elated over the launch of ‘Doctors on Bike’. Now we will get medical facilities at home,” said a visibly delighted Surendra Rajbhar, a resident of Kaimur, who lives on the Kaimur plateau. Similarly, a firm from Nasariganj in Rohtas district has launched a digital primary healthcare mobile application. Through this platform, one can connect to professional specialist doctors, and high-level diagnostic centres and can also avail of the facility of teleconsultation.

A senior official of state industries department revealed that anybody can book a consultation appointment with doctors through the app and they would be guided about medicines and necessary tests. Consultation by specialist doctors of any city and 24-hour ambulance service will be available through the app, he stated Bihar at present has 11 government medical colleges and 95 primary health centres.

