Home Nation

Patna Diary: ‘War of supremacy’ ahead of Bihar cabinet meet

An unpleasant situation arose when two ministers of Nitish Kumar’s cabinet had a heated argument ahead of the meeting last week.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

‘War of supremacy’ ahead of cabinet meet
An unpleasant situation arose when two ministers of Nitish Kumar’s cabinet had a heated argument ahead of the meeting last week. The minister belonging to Lalu Prasad’s RJD, known for his muscle power, lost his cool over frequent interference by his colleague from JDU. The former is considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, whereas the latter is stated to be a trusted lieutenant of Nitish Kumar. BJP is of the view that after the clash of two titans, merger of JD(U) with RJD has been put on hold.

Sanitary pad vending machines in schools 
Living up to its reputation of being a pro-woman government, the Bihar government will install sanitary napkin vending machines at middle, secondary and higher secondary girls’ government schools, benefitting five million students. One machine each will also be installed at all 534 Kasturba Gandhi schools, collectorates and Police Lines. Vending machines will also be installed in ladies toilets of each department in the state Secretariat. Earlier, a senior woman IAS officer had courted controversy when she, remarked that one day ‘you will ask for a free condom after marriage’.

Officer caught taking bribe via Google Pay
It was a smooth transaction of money between a corrupt officer and his clients through a mobile payment application, Google Pay until he got caught. The circle officer of Sampatchak in Patna district was so sure of hoodwinking the law enforcers that he used to accept bribes online. Breaking all established ‘codes’ of bribe, the officer even ran his own private office for fixing deals with the people visiting him for mutation of land property or correction in land records at his private office, with the same government employees who were taking bribes on his behalf.

Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar JD(U) Bihar
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp