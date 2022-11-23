Patna Diary: ‘War of supremacy’ ahead of Bihar cabinet meet

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

‘War of supremacy’ ahead of cabinet meet An unpleasant situation arose when two ministers of Nitish Kumar’s cabinet had a heated argument ahead of the meeting last week. The minister belonging to Lalu Prasad’s RJD, known for his muscle power, lost his cool over frequent interference by his colleague from JDU. The former is considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, whereas the latter is stated to be a trusted lieutenant of Nitish Kumar. BJP is of the view that after the clash of two titans, merger of JD(U) with RJD has been put on hold. Sanitary pad vending machines in schools Living up to its reputation of being a pro-woman government, the Bihar government will install sanitary napkin vending machines at middle, secondary and higher secondary girls’ government schools, benefitting five million students. One machine each will also be installed at all 534 Kasturba Gandhi schools, collectorates and Police Lines. Vending machines will also be installed in ladies toilets of each department in the state Secretariat. Earlier, a senior woman IAS officer had courted controversy when she, remarked that one day ‘you will ask for a free condom after marriage’. Officer caught taking bribe via Google Pay It was a smooth transaction of money between a corrupt officer and his clients through a mobile payment application, Google Pay until he got caught. The circle officer of Sampatchak in Patna district was so sure of hoodwinking the law enforcers that he used to accept bribes online. Breaking all established ‘codes’ of bribe, the officer even ran his own private office for fixing deals with the people visiting him for mutation of land property or correction in land records at his private office, with the same government employees who were taking bribes on his behalf. Ramashankar Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com