Deaf-mute girl's rape in Rajasthan: SHRC seeks report from Barmer SP, Collector

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has sought a factual report from the SP and Collector of Barmer in the alleged gang rape of a mute and deaf girl there.

A 20-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four to five unidentified men while she had gone to graze goats in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday.

Justice G K Vyas

The chairman of the state human rights commission justice G K Vyas took a suo moto cognisance of media reports and sought a factual report from the Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) and Collector after getting the matter examined by senior officials.

SP Barmer Deepak Bhargava said the accused could not be identified so far.

The help of a sign expert was also taken but the girl could not tell the details because she is uneducated, the SP said, adding that the matter was being further investigated.

According to a complaint filed by the family members, the incident had happened on Thursday evening in the area under Dhorimanna police station limits in Barmer when the girl had gone to graze goats.

The accused men, who were in a car, stopped the girl and allegedly raped her, it said.

