Home Nation

Deaf-mute girl's rape in Rajasthan: SHRC seeks report from Barmer SP, Collector

According to a complaint filed by the family members, the incident had happened on Thursday evening in the area under Dhorimanna police station limits in Barmer when the girl had gone to graze goats.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission

Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has sought a factual report from the SP and Collector of Barmer in the alleged gang rape of a mute and deaf girl there.

A 20-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four to five unidentified men while she had gone to graze goats in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday.

Justice G K Vyas

The chairman of the state human rights commission justice G K Vyas took a suo moto cognisance of media reports and sought a factual report from the Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) and Collector after getting the matter examined by senior officials.

SP Barmer Deepak Bhargava said the accused could not be identified so far.

ALSO READ | Deaf, mute woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer

The help of a sign expert was also taken but the girl could not tell the details because she is uneducated, the SP said, adding that the matter was being further investigated.

According to a complaint filed by the family members, the incident had happened on Thursday evening in the area under Dhorimanna police station limits in Barmer when the girl had gone to graze goats.

The accused men, who were in a car, stopped the girl and allegedly raped her, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
justice G K Vyas Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission Deaf-mute girl's rape Barmer rape case
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp