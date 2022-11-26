Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde released from Navi Mumbai prison

Teltumbde is the third of the 16 accused arrested in the case to be released on bail.

Published: 26th November 2022

Activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was on Saturday released from the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai, a day after the Supreme Court rejected the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea challenging the bail granted to him, an official said.

Teltumbde, 73, who spent two-and-a-half years behind bars in the case, walked out of the jail around 1.15 pm, he said.

"On Friday, the apex court had dismissed the NIA's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order giving bail to Teltumbde. Accordingly, he was released after the completion of bail formalities," he said.

On November 18, the high court  granted bail to Teltumbde, who was arrested by the central agency on April 14, 2020, after he surrendered before the NIA, the official said.

Teltumbde is the third of the 16 accused arrested in the case to be released on bail.

Poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds, while lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj secured regular bail.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

Pune Police had also claimed that the conclave was organised by some persons with alleged Maoist links.

A First Information Report was lodged by Pune Police on January 8, 2018, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA later took over the case.

Teltumbde had claimed he was not present at the December 31, 2017, Elgar Parishad event held in Pune city, nor made any provocative speeches.
