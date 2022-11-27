Home Nation

Children's facility staffer held for rape, five more girls come forward alleging sexual exploitation in Nashik

The accused is in police custody till November 30. Further probe based on the new statements and allegations is underway, he added.

Published: 27th November 2022 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

kidnap/rape

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

NASHIK: A few days after the director of a private facility for children in Maharashtra's Nashik district was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, police officials on Sunday said five more girls have spoken about being sexually exploited.

The first incident, based on which the 28-year-old director was arrested, took place in the children's shelter in Mhasrul on October 13 but it came to light on November 23 after the girl filed a complaint, the police official said.

The accused had forcibly taken the 14-year-old victim to a makeshift tin room in the parking area of the building, showed her an obscene video clip on his mobile phone and then raped her, he said.

ALSO READ | Deaf-mute girl's rape in Rajasthan: SHRC seeks report from Barmer SP, Collector

He was arrested after a case of rape and other offences were filed under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"Five more girls have told police they were sexually exploited by the accused. They have been subjected to a medical check-up and the reports are awaited. We have also recorded the statement of the owner of the house from which the shelter was being run," he said.

The accused is in police custody till November 30. Further probe based on the new statements and allegations is underway, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nashik district sexually exploited Children's facility director
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp