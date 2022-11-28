Home Nation

Gujarat suffered a lot because of sins of the Congress: PM Modi

The situation changed after the BJP came to power, he said, adding Gujarat has been on the path of development for the last 20 years.

Published: 28th November 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

PMMODI-Gujarat

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters at a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Kheda district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday again targeted the Congress over the participation of Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, and said the opposition party must shun its "divide and rule" strategy to win back the trust of the people of Gujarat.

Addressing a poll rally in Palitana town of Bhavnagar district in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Modi said the people of Gujarat have rejected the Congress because the state had suffered a lot due to the party's policy of inciting people of one region or community against another.

The people of Gujarat are not ready to help those who support "elements wanting to break India", he said.

PM Modi, during his previous campaign rallies in Gujarat, had also targeted Rahul Gandhi for walking with Medha Patkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are scheduled on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

On Monday, Modi accused the Congress of trying to disrupt the reach of the Narmada water to the parched region of Saurashtra.

He said the people of Gujarat will never forgive those who were walking with a person who was responsible for stalling the Sardar Sarovar dam project for 40 years.

READ HERE | Gujarat: BJP confident of a repeat show even as a "silent" Congress slugs it out and AAP splits votes

Further targeting the opposition party, the PM said, "The Congress's ideology is to divide and rule. Before Gujarat became a separate state, it (Congress) made Gujaratis and Marathis fight against each other. Later, the Congress incited people of different castes and communities to fight against each other. Gujarat suffered a lot because of such sins of the Congress."

The smart people of Gujarat understood this strategy of the Congress and came together to show the door to such "divisive forces", the PM said.

The situation changed after the BJP came to power, he said, adding Gujarat has been on the path of development for the last 20 years.

"The Congress is losing because the people of Gujarat have shown unity. The Congress must shun casteism, communalism, vote bank politics and divide and rule (ideology) to win back the trust of people of Gujarat, because they are not at all ready to help those who support elements wanting to break India," the PM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Medha Patkar Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Gujarat polls Gujarat Elections
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp