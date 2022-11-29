Home Nation

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya slams Israeli filmmaker's criticism of 'Kashmir Files'

The party's IT department head said, "For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler's List a 'propaganda', just like some are doing to Kashmir Files.

Published: 29th November 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday compared Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's condemnation of 'The Kashmir Files' to the denial of Holocaust, the killing of millions of Jews by Hitler's regime.

He noted that the Israeli ambassador has responded to Lapid's criticism of 'The Kashmir Files', a movie that highlights the violence and sufferings inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits after militancy erupted in the Valley.

Israeli filmmaker Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), had on Monday described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event in Goa, in the presence of Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, Lapid said, “All of them [jury members]” were “disturbed and shocked” to see the film screened at the festival. The annual film festival is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which is part of the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, 'The Kashmir Files'. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” Lapid added in his remarks at the event.

