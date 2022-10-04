Home Nation

Bombay HC to pronounce order on former Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea 

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the HC to hear and decide the NCP leader's plea expeditiously as it was pending for six months.

Published: 04th October 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday would pronounce order on a bail application filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case.

Justice N J Jamadar reserved the order last week after the conclusion of the arguments.

His lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail.

ALSO READ | NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the application arguing that Deshmukh did not suffer from any ailments that cannot be treated at jail hospital.

Arrested by the ED in November 2021, Deshmukh is now in judicial custody.

The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The ED claimed that Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family, it alleged.

