Home Nation

Portion of Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh caves in, Congress lashes out

The expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021.

Published: 07th October 2022 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Purvanchal Expressway caves in

A portion of the Purvanchal Expressway caved in following heavy rains, in Sultanpur, on Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Four people were injured after a portion of the newly constructed Purvanchal Expressway caved in following heavy rain here, officials said.

The expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in February-March.

Four people travelling in a car suffered injuries in the accident, officials said.

They have been hospitalised.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) first stopped traffic on the highway before diverting it.

District Magistrate Raveesh Gupta said, "A part of the expressway in Haliyapur police station limits caved in on Thursday night. The UPEIDA security officer reached the spot and set up a diversion. Most of the repair and maintenance work was completed by Friday morning."

Reacting to the expressway caving in, the Congress tweeted in Hindi, "UP's Purvanchal Expressway has caved in. Thousands of crores were spent (to build it), but it could not bear the rain. A car entered a 15-feet big pit. Just before the UP (Assembly) elections, PM Modi had inaugurated the incomplete ('aadhe adhure') expressway. Now, the result is out Modi ji, to whom were the 'revri' (freebies) distributed?"

ALSO READ | Portion of Bundelkhand expressway develops potholes due to rains, days after opening by PM Modi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Purvanchal Expressway PM Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp