Shah plans to visit revolutionary leader JP’s birthplace, Tejashwi says BJP in tight spot in Bihar

Published: 07th October 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to the state on October 11 by asserting that BJP was in a tight spot in the state.
Shah will be visiting Sitab Diara village in Saran district on October 11 to attend revolutionary leader Jai Prakash Narayan’s birth anniversary.

It will be Shah’s second visit to the state within 17 days. Earlier, he had visited two major places of Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of the state-Kishanganj and Purnea. In his first visit, Shah had attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for snapping ties with BJP.

Tejashwi said, “The BJP is in a tight spot in Bihar. It is the reason BJP leaders are touring the state.” “Everybody has the right to come to Bihar. What can you do if somebody wants to come to Bihar but Amit Shah will not be able to make any mark here,” he added.

Earlier, Nitish while undermining the importance to Shah’s visit had said that everybody enjoyed the liberty of going to any part of the country in democracy and so everybody was independent to visit Bihar also. “He (Amit Shah) should also find out how much work his government has done for the improvement of the native place of JP.”

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who is also the elder brother of Tejashwi said, “Amit Shah has started liking Bihar and so visiting the state time and again. After quitting BJP, Shah will join RJD as his only intention to visit Bihar at frequent intervals is to join my party.”

