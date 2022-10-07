Home Nation

Survey: Majority of Delhi-NCR consumers believe milk they buy is not pure

"21 per cent of the respondents believe that the milk procured by them has adulterants and 17 per cent believe the milk bought by them is being diluted with water," the survey claimed.

Published: 07th October 2022 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Milk Cans

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-one per cent of the 45,000 respondents in a survey in Delhi-NCR said they believe the milk they buy "has some water, fat and milk powder".

They survey was conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, .

The survey received around 45,000 responses from household consumers across all districts of Delhi-NCR, and amongst them, 21 per cent believe the milk bought by them "has some water, fat and milk powder", they agency said.

"Another 21 per cent of the respondents believe that the milk procured by them has adulterants and 17 per cent believe the milk bought by them is being diluted with water," the survey claimed.

With some of the "major" milk manufacturers having their production units in different states, the process of milk aggregation via co-operatives leads to long distance travel for the product to reach the consumers, LocalCircles said.

"Some of the respondents also believe that the long distance travel somewhat affects the purity and quality of milk," the survey claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
survey Delhi-NCR Milk Adultrated
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp