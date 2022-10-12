Indian Army embarks on ambitious Electric Vehicles project to reduce dependence on fossil fuels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has embarked on ambitious projects to reduce carbon emissions and their dependency on fossil fuels. The plan is to raise the complete ecosystem by introducing Electric Vehicles (EVs) and also creating commensurate support infrastructure.

Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, the Army will equip a few units located in peace stations with EVs sequentially. Around 25% light vehicles, 38% buses and 48% motor cycles of the selected units/formations will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure.

The project is being rolled keeping the various factors unique to Indian Army's employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments in mind to arrive at a definite time bound road map.

The Indian Army is also procuring EVs through the Capital Route. As per plans, the existing deficiency of buses will be fulfilled by procuring electric buses for select peace establishments for initial exploitation. An Open Tender Enquiry (OTE) for procurement of 60 buses (Electric) along with 24 fast chargers will soon be floated.

Operational role of the establishments during operations and number of vehicles required to be shed for their operational role were given due consideration while working out the requirement. These EVs will establish the right momentum for setting up the ecosystem for further induction of EVs in the Armed Forces.

Apart from these, the Army has already started using EVs as part of Civil Hired Transport (CHT). Stations like Delhi Cantonment have already established charging stations to support EVs being hired or inducted subsequently. At Delhi Cantonment, a number of charging stations is also open to civilians.

In order to support a viable EV ecosystem, the Army is creating support infrastructure like the EV charging points in the parking lots of offices / residential complexes for on board charging. These EV charging stations will have at least one fast charger and two to three slow chargers.

To keep up with the load of the electric circuit cables, Transformers with adequate load bearing capability based on anticipated number of EVs per station are being put up. Also, Solar Panel Driven charging stations are also planned in a phased manner to bring the carbon footprint of these EVs to near zero.

As per the Army, all this is being done considering the pace of greener initiatives being adopted by the Government.

It was in April 2022, the Indian Army had organised a demonstration of available EVs to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where Electric Vehicle manufacturers -- Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI) and Revolt Motors -- showcased their EVs and briefed about the enhancement in technology and range of operation achieved during past few years.

India has emerged as one of the leaders to exceed global targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 2070.

