'New India is growing rapidly', says Modi in Himachal

Harpreet Bajwa

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The new India is overcoming challenges and growing rapidly, claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

He was addressing a rally at Una in Himachal Pradesh, he further claimed that amenities that should have reached the people in the last century are being made available now.

"We will connect Himachal Pradesh with the modern facilities of the 21st century,’’ said Modi, who earlier flagged off the inaugural run of the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Amb Andaura to New Delhi from Una railway station.

Modi noted that rural roads are being constructed at double the speed and broadband connectivity is being extended to Gram Panchayats.

“Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of 21st-century India,” he further said.

Pointing out the need for skill and innovation imparting institutions across the country, Modi said that it is our biggest priority today to hone the skills and potential of the youth. He also noted the contribution of the youths in Himachal by serving in the army and creating new dimensions in the security of the country.

“Now different types of skills will help them to take them to higher positions in the army as well”, he added.

While flagging of the Vande Bharat Express, Modi said the decision to bring the train to Himachal Pradesh shows the importance accorded by the Centre to the State.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a Bulk Drug Park to be constructed in Haroli constituency of Una district besides inaugurating a Rs 128 crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Saloh village in Una.

“Himachal being chosen as one of the only three states for a bulk drug park is a momentous decision for the state and is a result of our affection and dedication for the state”, he claimed.

“The Bulk Drug Park will give further strength to the government’s campaign to provide quality and affordable medical care to people”, he pointed out.

“Be it agriculture or industry, it is connectivity that provides impetus to the pace of development”, Modi said. He gave the example of the Nangal Dam-Talwara railway line which was approved 40 years ago and no progress was seen on the ground for 40 years till the current government took it up in right earnest.

